India's Infosys will hire 10,000 American tech workers

One of the world's biggest outsourcing firms will hire 10,000 Americans over the next two years.

India's Infosys said Tuesday the jobs will go to "experienced technology professionals and recent graduates from major universities, and local and community colleges."

The Bangalore-based company, whose U.S. clients include IBM and Lockheed Martin, said the move reflected a continuation of three decades of investment in the U.S.

Infosys is hiring for four technology and innovation hubs across the country, the first of which will open in Indiana in August. The new jobs represent a big commitment that will significantly increase Infosys' workforce in the Americas. The company employs about 200,000 people around the world.

The investment is also likely to be seen as a victory for President Trump's "Buy American, Hire American" agenda. Trump has accused outsourcing firms of undercutting American workers and depriving them of jobs by bringing in thousands of Indian tech workers on H-1B visas. Trump has ordered a comprehensive review of the H-1B program.

Infosys, which is believed to be the biggest single recipient of H-1B visas declined to comment on whether it had decided to hire more Americans because of pressure from Trump. The company had around 15,000 H-1B workers as of March 31, 2016.

"Our announcement is a natural evolution of how we work in the United States, allowing Infosys to remain close to our clients, while also enhancing our ability to attract and recruit local, top talent throughout the country," a spokesperson said.

Leading figures across India's $150 billion tech industry have argued consistently that the U.S. needs foreign workers because it doesn't have enough skilled professionals of its own. India's outsourcing industry gets more than 60% of its overseas revenue from the U.S.

Infosys says it hopes the new jobs will help create "talent pools for the future." It is planning to introduce training programs for its new American employees in artificial intelligence, big data and other computer science skills.

"We are really excited to bring innovation and education in a fundamental and massive way to American workers," Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka said. "Cultivating top local and global talent have always been the core of what Infosys brings to clients."

