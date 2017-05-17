In-N-Out loses top spot for America's favorite burger chain
Marie Estrada
9:35 PM, May 16, 2017
Five Guys Burgers and Fries has taken the lead over In-N-Out as America's favorite burger chain, according to the 2017 Harris Poll's annual EquiTrend Study.
The first Five Guys opened in Arlington, VA in 1986. By 2009, there were 500 locations. That same year, President Barack Obama put the restaurant in the headlines by having lunch at a Washington, DC location. The photo, by photographer Brendan Smialowski, is attached to this story.