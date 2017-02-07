KIVI
Download the 6 On Your Side app
Husky knows how to operate refrigerator ice machine
Mina Abgoon
9:02 PM, Feb 6, 2017
1 hour ago
Why wait on someone to get you ice when you can do it yourself?
Cute video footage posted by Rumble.com shows a 5-month-old husky casually helping himself to some ice from the refrigerator.
This pup apparently learned the new trick just by observing his humans – now that’s a smart animal.
