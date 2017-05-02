DENVER, Colo. - Love what you do. That's advice we hear all the time when it comes to work. We're meeting some inspiring women who've turned their hobbies and passions into their jobs. The secrets of their success are something we could all relate to. For Paige Rogers her message is embrace your fear.

Breathing is a simple concept and one Rogers says has not only improved her yoga practice. But has given her the courage to start a business and change her life.

"It's kind of like a dream still," Rogers says.

She is the co-owner of Whole Health Club, where she not only trains her clients but teaches them how to eat, with a focus on plant-based food.

Rogers knew she wanted cooking classes to be a part of her business, after struggling with food and body image as a teen.

"No eating was the best way for me," Rogers remembers. "I felt as if I can't get past that headache and the gargling stomach and just keep moving forward then it would be I would be fine."

Five years ago, she couldn't see herself in this role.

"I didn't really know if I wanted to be an owner," Rogers says. "I was like, oh I'll just work there and we'll figure it out together and then just these ideas start to pour out of my brain I was like oh my gosh like this is what an entrepreneur feels like."

Following that feeling Rogers and her team set out to find an investor, which meant networking, something she wasn't too comfortable doing.

"I can't tell you how many times I've been in networking groups and I have sweaty pits," Rogers says. "I have to wipe my hands before I go shake someone's hand because I'm just a nervous wreck."

That's when Rogers took what she practiced in yoga and transferred it to networking.

"Even if you have scratchy throat, sweaty armpits, sweaty hands it's going to be ok just breathe," Rogers says.

And it was ok. Her determination led her to an investor.

"I couldn't believe that someone had so much faith in us," Rogers says. "Because it's tough being a young entrepreneur, not everyone believes in you, but that's ok you just have to keep fighting it and prove them wrong."

Now Rogers says she's proof you can turn what you're truly passionate about into your career by facing your fears head on.

"Whatever you want to do, you can do it," Rogers says. "Just try to get uncomfortable that's what I say honestly just be uncomfortable be nervous be like oh my God."

And of course, by breathing.