How much would it cost to buy the White House?

Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 11:12PM MST expiring January 19 at 1:00PM MST in effect for: Union, Wallowa
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 11:12PM MST expiring January 19 at 1:00PM MST in effect for: Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 4:56AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Ada, Boise, Camas, Elmore, Owyhee
Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 4:56AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Valley, Washington
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 10:16PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Baker, Malheur
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 4:56AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Camas, Elmore, Owyhee, Twin Falls
Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 4:56AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Gooding, Jerome, Twin Falls
Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 3:21AM MST expiring January 19 at 9:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Custer
Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 3:21AM MST expiring January 19 at 9:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Oneida, Power
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 2:59AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Elko
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 2:59AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Elko, White Pine
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 2:59AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Elko, Eureka, Lander, White Pine
Blizzard Warning issued January 18 at 11:12PM MST expiring January 19 at 1:00PM MST in effect for: Union
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 3:58AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Elko
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 3:58AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Elko
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Owyhee, Twin Falls
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Ada, Elmore, Owyhee
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Adams, Gem, Valley, Washington
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Baker
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Malheur
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Malheur
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boise, Camas, Elmore, Owyhee
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Camas, Elmore
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Washington
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Adams, Boise, Camas, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Valley, Washington
Winter Storm Watch issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Gooding, Jerome, Owyhee, Twin Falls
Winter Storm Watch issued January 17 at 3:31AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Cassia, Custer, Lincoln, Minidoka, Oneida, Power
Winter Storm Watch issued January 16 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Ada, Adams, Boise, Camas, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Gooding, Jerome, Owyhee, Payette, Twin Falls, Valley, Washington
Winter Storm Watch issued January 16 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Baker, Harney, Malheur
What if the White House was just an ordinary house that anyone could buy? How much would the house cost?
Real estate listings firm, Zillow, says the home at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is worth $397.9 million dollars. That's only a $1,587,280 a month mortgage payment. No big deal. HA!
What about renting? If it was possible to rent the 132-room home, you would pay approximately $2.1 million dollars every month, according to Zillow.
The property, known as "The People's House" is listed as a 16-bedroom, 35-bathroom, 55,000-square-foot home, sitting on 18-acres of land.
If you ever plan on having more than 100 guests over for dinner, you'll be set with the kitchen equipped to serve dinner for up to 140 guests and hors d'oeuvres for over 1,000. The listing doesn't say if your own personal chef and wait staff come with the home when purchased.
Obviously, the White House is not on the market and even Zillow has a note posted in the listing. They say "Note: This property is not currently for sale or for rent. The description below may be from a previous listing."
Many features of the home are included in the listing, like the library, doctor's office, flower and carpenter shops, and even a bowling alley. There's even a 40-seat Family Theater.
Moral of the story, we can all dream about living in the White House, but that reality only belongs to the families of the Presidents of the United States.