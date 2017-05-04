'Hey hey hey, goodbye!' Democrats taunt Republicans following health care loss

As House Republicans passed a bill that would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, Democrats sang the words of Steam’s classic rock hit from 1969:

“Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey hey, goodbye!”

The Democrats’ song was directed at their Republican counterparts, implying that repealing and replacing “Obamacare” would mean many conservatives would lose their House seats during the 2018 midterm elections.

While the Congressional Budget Office has yet to report its analysis of the version of the bill passed Thursday, it’s widely speculated that the new bill would remove guaranteed protections for individuals with pre-existing conditions and would reduce subsidies for lower-income Americans.

House minority leader Nancy Pelosi told reporters that the song was a spontaneous act and was not planned.

The Democrats’ rendition received criticism from social media users — on both the right and left.

Do you think it was appropriate for the Democrats to sing on the House floor? Answer in the poll below.

