Numerous reports of issues with getting discounted $20 tickets for National Concert Day

INDIANAPOLIS -- Live Nation, one of the largest live event ticket sales companies in the world, has been offering $20 concert tickets for National Concert Day. But If you've had trouble getting the discounted concert tickets, you're not alone.

Many people Facebook users said they only saw tickets available for full price. Numerous people also commented on Live Nation's Facebook page, saying they couldn't get the ticket deal to work.

Live Nation advertised the deal as offering more than "1 million tickets for just $20," and due to the finite nature of tickets, it's likely that some of the more popular shows sold out in the first few minutes of the deal after 8 a.m. But the issues reported were more than just lack of availability.

Issues ranged from the website never loading (often a Live Nation issue with heavy buyer volume) to needing to seek out a specific interactive map that was not immediately obvious when buying tickets the usual way.

Some people said using a Firefox browser worked to get the deal, others used the Live Nation app. Jennifer Matusiak said on Facebook she used Firefox to get the deal to work. She checked "Lawn Seats" then "Kick the Summer Hello."

According to Live Nation, all you needed to do to get the tickets is go to http://livenation.com/20ticket to find what you want.

Around 10 a.m., reporters for WRTV-TV in Indianapolis tried getting tickets to see if we had any problems, to mixed results. In one attempt, reporters found $20 tickets to Future's concert in June, while another ended with a "This site can't be reached" error message. One member of the WRTV team was able to purchase two tickets to Flaming Lips without issue. Another bought $20 tickets to Wilco.

