TV news anchors use lightsabers in 'May the Fourth' showdown

It may be in a galaxy far, far away ... but the full power of the Force is sensed by every living human on this planet on May 4, otherwise known as Star Wars Day.

But how did a seemingly innocuous pun, celebrated by Star Wars fans and those who still think Star Trek is the better franchise, become one of the biggest unofficial holidays?

Author Alan Arnold chronicles the earliest known records of the phrase “May the 4th” happened during the so-called day of victory of Britain’s first woman prime minister, Margaret Thatcher.

“To celebrate their victory, her party took a half page of advertising space in the London Evening News,” says Arnold. The message? “May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie. Congratulations.”

But it would take another 32 years for Star Wars Day to become a celebration. Who made it happened? Canadians, of all people!

The Globe and Mail reports the first Star Wars Day celebration took place in 2011 at the Toronto Underground Cinema.

It would take another two years for the Walt Disney Company to officially observe the holiday with a bunch of events taking place each year since both at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

The worldwide celebration has seen celebrities, politicians and even astronauts participate in the event.

But we’re pretty sure no one has attempted to wield the magnificent power of the Force like a TV channel in Denver has done on May 4.

Watch the video above to witness how the light side and the dark fight to keep control of the newsroom.

Note: Denver7 is owned by the E.W. Scripps Company, which also owns this station.