Groups of protesters clashing in New Orleans as city removes Confederate symbols

Groups of protesters, both in support and opposition of the removal of Confederate symbols, are protesting in New Orleans Sunday afternoon, being separated by several barriers and a large number of police officers.

On one side of the barriers, a group calling itself "Take 'Em Down NOLA" is demonstrating to support Mayor Mitch Landrieu's decision to remove four Confederate monuments that are in the city.

On the other side of the barriers, a smaller group of protesters have arrived, armed with Confederate flags.

According to the New Orleans Advocate, area police consider the demonstrations a "homeland security issue." That means police are enforcing a ban on weapons and masks at the protests.

"Today’s demonstration activities remain predominately peaceful and respectful--- and safe. NOPD officers continue to maintain public safety," New Orleans Police tweeted at 4 p.m. local time.