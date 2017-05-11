Group that skipped out on bar bill turn themselves in after social media shaming

Five people who skipped out on a $110 tab at a Wisconsin bar paid after being shamed on social media, the bar says.

The incident happened at Greenfield's The Brass Tap Friday.

The bar posted photos of the suspects, three men and two women, in hopes that the public would help identify them.

"We will be coming for you...You can come back in and pay or prepare to be prosecuted," the bar posted to Facebook on Friday.

Help they did. After hundreds of shares and an offer of a $30 reward, the bar announced Sunday that the five tab-bailers had made good on their debt.

The guests "owned up to what they did and were remorseful," the bar said on Facebook.

Since the bill was paid, The Brass Tap deleted the original post with the photos of the suspects. No criminal charges will be filed in the case.