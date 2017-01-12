KIVI
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Weather
+
Forecast
Closings
Alerts
Ski Report
Weather Videos
Traffic
+
Traffic Cams
News
+
Treasure Valley
Submit News Tips
Idaho News
National
Magic Valley
Inside the Statehouse
Good Morning Idaho
World
On Your Side
Making the Grade
Politics
Sysco Kitchen
Lifestyle & Tech
Money
+
Business News
Financial Fitness
Dont Waste Your Money
Outdoors
+
Outdoors Stories
Sports
+
Boise State
College of Idaho
Idaho Steelheads
Community
+
Community Calendar
Submit Events
Food
Incredible Age Expo
Horoscope
Marketplace
+
Holiday
Videos
+
The List
Watch ABC
Live Stream
Newsy
Contests
+
Enter to Win
Photo Galleries
+
PHOTOS
Million Dollar Homes
Entertainment
+
TV Listing
Local Entertainment
Right This Minute
About Us
+
Contact Us
On Your Side Staff
Advertise with Us
Careers
Station Tours
Current
21°
Clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 27°
LO: 14°
HI: 21°
LO: 9°
HI: 18°
LO: 8°
Weather
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
Alerts
Download the 6 On Your Side app
Grandma's search history was so polite that Google took notice
Mina Abgoon
8:45 PM, Jan 11, 2017
Share Article
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
You think you have a cute grandma?
One grandmother in England was so polite with her Google searches, that when her grandson found out, he had to share them with the world.
A photo of the grandmother's Google search, posted on Twitter, shows “please” and “thank you” stated before the question.
The tweet blew up online so quickly that even Google took notice. Check out the interesting story below.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story