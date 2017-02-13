Grammys 2017 is music's biggest night

(CNN) -- "Hello"Adele. The British chanteuse opened Sunday's 59th Annual Grammy Awards singing her hit single. The song, which was released in October 2015, was one of the juggernauts of 2016 and helped set the stage for a major storyline for the Grammys: who will rule the night, Adele or Beyoncé? Host James Corden followed Adele's performance with a bit that included a pratfall, and Corden pretending to lose his cool. He then launched into a rap in the style of the hit Broadway musical "Hamilton." "Live it or love it cause this is the best," he rapped. "With President Trump we don't know what comes next." Gallery: 59th Annual Grammy Awards

The first award of the night went to Chance the Rapper for best new artist.

"Glory be to God," the Chicago native said before going on to thanking his family and his hometown.

The Grammy Awards feature stellar performances and Sunday's show should be no exception.

Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Katie Perry, John Legend, Metallica and Carrie Underwood are all slated to perform.

Beyoncé, who recently announced she is pregnant with twins, isn't on the official performance lineup but she has a talent for pulling off surprises.

With nine nominations, the superstar has the most nominations of any artist this year, followed by Kanye, Drake and Rihanna, who each have eight.

Beyoncé has scored 62 Grammy nominations over the course of her career -- more than any other female recording artist. If she sweeps her categories tonight, she'll set a new record for wins.

Musical tributes are planned for Prince and George Michael, who both died in 2016.

And just hours before the show, jazz legend and Grammy winner Al Jarreau died at the age of 76. Grammy show producers have not publicly said whether Jarreau's death would be acknowledged during the broadcast.

