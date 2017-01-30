George H.W. Bush released from hospital

Scripps National Desk
11:21 AM, Jan 30, 2017

Former president George Bush and his wife Barbara arrive home on the day of Bill Clinton's inauguration. President Bush lost the office to Clinton, who went on to serve a second term, in the 1992 election. (Photo by ?? Greg Smith/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Gregory Smith
Copyright Getty Images

Former President George H.W. Bush has been released from the hospital, a spokesman said in a news release.

Bush was being treated for pneumonia at Houston Methodist Hospital. 

"He is thankful for the many prayers and kind messages he received during his stay, as well as the world-class care that both his doctors and nurses provided," according to the statement. 

 

 

