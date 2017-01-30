George H.W. Bush released from hospital

Light fog
Former president George Bush and his wife Barbara arrive home on the day of Bill Clinton's inauguration. President Bush lost the office to Clinton, who went on to serve a second term, in the 1992 election. (Photo by ?? Greg Smith/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
Former President George H.W. Bush has been released from the hospital, a spokesman said in a news release.
Bush was being treated for pneumonia at Houston Methodist Hospital.
"He is thankful for the many prayers and kind messages he received during his stay, as well as the world-class care that both his doctors and nurses provided," according to the statement.
Spox: President George H.W. Bush was discharged today from Houston Methodist Hospital after being treated for pneumonia pic.twitter.com/mJbwZmseZl— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) January 30, 2017
