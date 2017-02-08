KIVI
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Weather
+
Forecast
Closings
Alerts
Ski Report
Weather Videos
Traffic
+
Traffic Cams
News
+
Treasure Valley
Submit News Tips
Idaho News
National
Magic Valley
Inside the Statehouse
Good Morning Idaho
World
On Your Side
Making the Grade
Sysco Kitchen
Lifestyle & Tech
Money
+
Business News
Financial Fitness
Dont Waste Your Money
Outdoors
+
Outdoors Stories
Sports
+
Boise State
College of Idaho
Idaho Steelheads
Community
+
Community Calendar
Submit Events
Food
Incredible Age Expo
Horoscope
Marketplace
+
Holiday
Videos
+
The List
Watch ABC
Live Stream
Newsy
Contests
+
Enter to Win
Photo Galleries
+
PHOTOS
Million Dollar Homes
Entertainment
+
TV Listing
Local Entertainment
Right This Minute
About Us
+
Contact Us
On Your Side Staff
Advertise with Us
Careers
Station Tours
Current
32°
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 44°
LO: 32°
HI: 51°
LO: 40°
HI: 47°
LO: 37°
Weather
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
3
Weather Alerts
Winter Storm Warning issued February 7 at 10:38PM MST expiring February 10 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Blaine, Custer
Wind Advisory issued February 7 at 10:34PM MST expiring February 9 at 4:00PM MST in effect for: Union
Flood Warning issued February 7 at 9:14PM MST expiring February 8 at 9:14PM MST in effect for: Elko
3
Weather Alerts
Alerts
Download the 6 On Your Side app
Frugal feline refuses to give up dollar bill
Mina Abgoon
12:36 AM, Feb 8, 2017
Share Article
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
Now that’s one frugal feline.
Video footage posted by Rumble.com shows a cat relentlessly defending itself against a human trying to take its beloved dollar bill.
Check out what happens every time its owner reaches for the cash. Too funny!
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story