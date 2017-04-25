Chris Soules, a former star of “The Bachelor” and contestant of “Dancing with the Stars,” has been charged in a fatal car crash in his home state of Iowa.

KCRG-TV reports that the crash occurred in Buchanan County, just outside the town of Waterloo, at about 8:30 p.m. Monday. Soules reportedly slammed his pickup truck into the back of a tractor, sending it into a ditch.

TMZ reports that the man driving the tractor was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Soules also reportedly received medical attention following the crash. He has been booked on charges of leaving the scene of a crash.

Soules appeared on “The Bachelorette” in 2014, and was named “The Bachelor” for season 19 of the show in 2015. He proposed to the show’s winner, Whitney Bischoff, but the couple later called off their engagement.

Soules also competed on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2015. He finished in fifth place.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.

