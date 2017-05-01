First responder shot during active shooter situation in Dallas

(CNN) -- A gunman shot a paramedic with the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department on Monday, according to tweets from the city's police department.

The Dallas Police Department described the incident as an active shooter situation, according to CNN affiliate KTVT.

Officers were pinned down, according to a tweet from the Dallas Police Association, the union representing local officers.

Though the union initially reported that a firefighter was shot, the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department later said it was a paramedic.

Police were closing roads near the intersection of Dolphin Street and Interstate 30, calling the area an "active scene" as of about 12:45 p.m. local time (1:45 p.m. ET).

"Confirming 1 paramedic shot while responding to a call. No detail at this time. Thoughts and prayers are with all impacted," read a tweet from Dallas Fire-Rescue.

The shooting occurred near the Dallas Fire-Rescue's Dodd J. Miller Training Center, local affiliates reported. The center is located about a quarter-mile south of Interstate 30.

According to CNN affiliate KTBT, police and SWAT teams are seeking a bald man who may have a limp. He's believed to be wearing jeans and a dark green shirt, and he may have a rifle.

The injured paramedic was transported to a hospital, Dallas police told KTVT. The person's condition is unknown.