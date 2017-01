Winter Storm Warning issued January 30 at 4:59AM MST expiring February 1 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Umatilla, Union, Wallowa

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 30 at 4:59AM MST expiring February 1 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Morrow, Umatilla, Union

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 30 at 4:59AM MST expiring February 1 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Union, Wallowa

Wind Advisory issued January 29 at 10:17PM MST expiring January 30 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Union

Winter Storm Watch issued January 29 at 4:08PM MST expiring February 1 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Umatilla, Union, Wallowa