'FIRE COMEY:' President Trump finally 'agrees' with Rosie O'Donnell

President Donald Trump's addressed his controversial firing of FBI Director James Comey and his long-standing feud with actress Rosie O'Donnell on Thursday afternoon.

Including the caption "We finally agree on something Rosie," Trump retweeted a December post by O'Donnell calling for Comey to be fired.

O'Donnell's post came in response to a tweet by Hillary Clinton's former press secretary Brian Fallon, who was criticizing the former FBI director for reopening the investigation into Clinton's private email server just days before the 2016 election. O'Donnell supported Clinton during the 2016 campaign.

We finally agree on something Rosie. https://t.co/BSP5F3PgbZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2017

Trump fired Comey on Tuesday, despite the agency's continued investigation into his campaign's ties with Russia during the 2016 election. Trump has defended his decision by saying that Comey had lost the the confidence with Republicans and Democrats alike.

Trump and O'Donnell have sparred in the press since 2006, when O'Donnell, then a co-host of "The View," criticized Trump's decision to not fire a Miss USA winner despite underage drinking and sexual activities. O'Donnell also called Trump a "snake-oil salesman on Little House On The Prairie."

Trump responded by calling her "a real loser," "fat," and "one of the dumber people in television" throughout the years.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.