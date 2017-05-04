Fight breaks out between employees at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 52°
More than 100 million passengers passed though Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson International in 2015, a rise of 5.5% over 2014 according to preliminary traffic data released by Airports Council International (ACI).
An investigation is underway after a fight broke out between two employees at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Wednesday morning.
Airport officials tell CBS46 News that the employee who was injured sustained non life-threatening injuries. They also say he may have injured himself while running away.
It in unclear as to exactly what the men do at the airport.