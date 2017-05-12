Fiat Chrysler recalls 1.3 million Ram pickups for fatal software problem

Mostly Cloudy
NEW YORK (CNNMoney) -- Fiat Chrysler is recalling 1.3 million pickup trucks because of a software problem tied to at least one death and two injuries.
The problem could disable side airbags from deploying and seat belts from tightening in a rollover accident.
The affected vehicles are the 2013-16 Ram 1500 and 2500 pickups, and 2014-2016 Ram 3500 pickups.
The recall covers about 1 million pickups in the United States and another 270,000 in foreign countries.