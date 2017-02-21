Wind Advisory issued February 21 at 6:23AM MST expiring February 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Owyhee
Father and son, both driving trucks, killed after colliding into each other
Neither wearing safety belts; alcohol was factor
8:00 AM, Feb 21, 2017
ALABAMA - A father and son in Alabama were killed in a most unthinkable way — they crashed into each other in a head-on collision.
Jeffrey Morris Brasher and his son Austin Blaine Brasher of Bankston, Alabama, died early Saturday morning. Jeffrey Brasher was driving a 2006 Ford pickup and his son was driving a 2004 Chevrolet truck when they collided on a highway head-on, Alabama State Trooper Jonathon Appling told CNN affiliate WBMA.
Jeffrey Brasher, 50, died at the scene. Austin, 20, died a few hours later after being rushed to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital.
Details about the accident are sparse, but the Alabama Highway Patrol says neither Jeffrey Brasher nor Austin Brasher were wearing a seat belt and alcohol was a factor in the crash.