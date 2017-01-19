Fake news about the 2016 election nets 23-year-old a big payday

Wind Advisory issued January 18 at 7:06PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Union
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 9:53AM MST expiring January 19 at 1:00PM MST in effect for: Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 9:53AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Union, Wallowa
Blizzard Warning issued January 18 at 9:53AM MST expiring January 19 at 1:00PM MST in effect for: Union
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 5:20AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Valley, Washington
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 5:20AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Gooding, Jerome, Twin Falls
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 5:20AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Baker, Malheur
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 5:20AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Ada, Boise, Camas, Elmore, Owyhee
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 5:20AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Camas, Elmore, Owyhee, Twin Falls
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 3:10PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Elko
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 3:10PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Elko, White Pine
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 3:10PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Elko, Eureka, Lander, White Pine
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 1:23PM MST expiring January 19 at 9:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Oneida, Power
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 1:23PM MST expiring January 19 at 9:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Custer
Hydrologic Statement issued January 18 at 4:35AM MST expiring January 19 at 4:33AM MST in effect for: Elko
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 3:58AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Elko
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 3:58AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Elko
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Owyhee, Twin Falls
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Ada, Elmore, Owyhee
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Adams, Gem, Valley, Washington
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Baker
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Malheur
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Malheur
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boise, Camas, Elmore, Owyhee
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Camas, Elmore
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 2:59PM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, White Pine
Wind Advisory issued January 17 at 5:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Union
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Adams, Boise, Camas, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Valley, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 18 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Malheur
Winter Storm Watch issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Gooding, Jerome, Owyhee, Twin Falls
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Harney, Malheur
Winter Storm Watch issued January 17 at 3:31AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Cassia, Custer, Lincoln, Minidoka, Oneida, Power
Winter Storm Watch issued January 16 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Ada, Adams, Boise, Camas, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Gooding, Jerome, Owyhee, Payette, Twin Falls, Valley, Washington
Winter Storm Watch issued January 16 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Baker, Harney, Malheur
Concocting fake news can be a profitable venture. According to Cameron Harris, a story that took him 15 minutes to make up earned him $5,000 in profit, he told the New York Times.
Harris said his only expense was spending $5 on the domain name "Christian Times."
The fake story Harris wrote about came late in September when Republican Donald Trump began hinting that the upcoming election could be rigged. Harris' article claimed that Hillary Clinton ballots were found in a warehouse in Columbus, Ohio.
The New York Times reported that the story was read more than 6 million times. The website helped earn Harris a cool $22,000.
Harris' story was enough to prompt the Franklin County Board of Elections to investigate. The elections board found that the photo Harris used was actually from a news story used in England in 2015.
"The Franklin County Board of Elections immediately began a preliminary investigation to get to the bottom of this and push back on the validity of this article that appears to be absolutely fake," the elections board said in a statement.
Columbus TV station WCMH-TV said that its station was inundated by viewers demanding coverage on the fake story.
Although Harris said he voted for Trump, his intentions were financial instead of political. He told the New York Times that he would have smeared Trump had it been as lucrative.
But Harris said it will be tough to make money off fake news in the future. Google has stopped funding advertisements for fake news sites. Also, Facebook is putting in place measures to prevent the spread of fake news.
“I had a theory when I sat down to write it,” Harris, told the New York Times. “Given the severe distrust of the media among Trump supporters, anything that parroted Trump’s talking points people would click.