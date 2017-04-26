Euthanasia drug found in recalled dog food

The Food and Drug Administration announced on Monday that pentobarbital, a drug commonly used for euthanasia, has been reportedly found in recalled cans of organic dog food.

Last week, Party Animal dog food was notified that a customer had tested cans of Cocolicious chicken and beef dog food after the dog became ill. The test came back positive for pentobarbital, and Party Animal immediately pulled the product off shelves.

Party Animal also ordered a recall for the Cocolicious chicken and beef dog food, which has a lot Nos. #0136E15204 04 and 0134E15 237 13, and best by dates of either July 2019 or August 2019.

The company said that consumers with recalled products should return these cans for a full refund. The company added that it is doing additional testing on the recalled products to see if the incident was isolated.

Party Animal dog food said it has conducted testing on beef flavored products, with tests coming back negative for pentobarbital.

The dog food is sold at various retailers and online on sites such as Amazon.