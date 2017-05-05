Cloudy
A loose zebra collided with truck on SR-672 in Hillsborough County before it was captured in a nearby field.
WIMAUMA, Fla. - An escaped Zebra in Florida caused a traffic accident before eventually being corralled by sheriffs on Friday afternoon.
At about 2:00 p.m., the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck in Tampa reported that a zebra that walking along the side of the road ran into the driver's side of his truck.
The impact broke the side mirror and shattered the mirror with some of the glass hitting the driver.
The zebra ran into a field, and Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office aviation responded. The zebra was corralled by deputies and employees of its owner.
Mark Ross captured the zebra on video running through his backyard and posted it to Facebook.
The zebra was returned to the owner, and the driver was transported to Brandon Hospital.