'El Chapo' pleads not guilty to murder, firearm and drug charges

Drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman entered a plea of not guilty through his attorney at arraignment Friday in federal court in Brooklyn, New York.

Guzman, who was extradited to the US from his native Mexico one day earlier, is named in a 17-count indictment accusing him of running a continuing criminal enterprise responsible for importing and distributing narcotics, conspiring to murder rivals, firearms violations and money laundering.

More on this as it develops.