'El Chapo' pleads not guilty to murder, firearm and drug charges

1:02 PM, Jan 20, 2017
Drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, a legend in Mexico through his dramatic prison escapes and years of staying just ahead of the law, arrived late Thursday in New York after his extradition to the United States.

Drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman entered a plea of not guilty through his attorney at arraignment Friday in federal court in Brooklyn, New York.

Guzman, who was extradited to the US from his native Mexico one day earlier, is named in a 17-count indictment accusing him of running a continuing criminal enterprise responsible for importing and distributing narcotics, conspiring to murder rivals, firearms violations and money laundering.

