Dozens of Outback, Carrabba's and Bonefish locations to close

Wind Advisory issued February 20 at 3:35PM MST expiring February 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Bannock, Bingham, Blaine, Bonneville, Butte, Cassia, Jefferson, Lincoln, Madison, Minidoka, Oneida, Power
Wind Advisory issued February 20 at 5:30AM MST expiring February 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, White Pine
Wind Advisory issued February 20 at 6:45AM MST expiring February 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Harney, Malheur
Wind Advisory issued February 20 at 6:45AM MST expiring February 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Owyhee
Winter Storm Warning issued February 20 at 2:12AM MST expiring February 21 at 3:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Custer
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 1:25PM MST expiring February 22 at 6:28PM MST in effect for: Washington
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 1:25PM MST expiring February 23 at 2:55AM MST in effect for: Malheur
Flood Watch issued February 19 at 2:26PM MST expiring February 23 at 2:44AM MST in effect for: Malheur
Flood Watch issued February 19 at 2:26PM MST expiring February 22 at 4:46PM MST in effect for: Washington
Winter Storm Watch issued February 19 at 2:08PM MST expiring February 21 at 3:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Custer
Bloomin' Brands, the parent company of Outback Steakhouse, Bonefish Grill, Carrabba's Grill, and Fleming's Steakhouse, announced last week the company will shutter 43 of its 1,500 locations in 2017.
According to the Bloomin' Brands, the 43 restaurants are considered "underperforming."
“Although 2016 was a challenging year for both Bloomin' Brands and the industry, we made real progress on our strategy to reallocate spending away from discounting toward investments to strengthen brand health, " Liz Smith, CEO of Bloomin’ Brands, said in a statement.
The company also announced last week plans to introduce a delivery service. According to Smith, Bloomin' Brands will introduce delivery service at 115 of its restaurants over the next three months.
The reason for the addition, Smith said during a conference call with investors, is due to a 4 percent increase in off-premise visits.
During the aforementioned conference call, Bloomin' Brands Chief Financial Officer Dave Deno said closing 43 restaurants is due in part to the desire to move the company forward.
"There are some (locations) losing money at the restaurant level in cash, but also the investments being made in the brand," Deno said. "When you look at it, you have to update the restaurants, you have to money behind the food and service, given where they are going, they don’t warrant that kind of investment."
The company has not announced which locations will close.