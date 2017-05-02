Donald Trump tweets country needs a good 'shutdown'

President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday that the country needs a "good 'shutdown,'" as well as advocated for changing Senate rules, in a pair of tweets where he complained about the congressional negotiating process.

"The reason for the plan negotiated between the Republicans and Democrats is that we need 60 votes in the Senate which are not there! We ... either elect more Republican Senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51%. Our country needs a good 'shutdown' in September to fix mess!" Trump said Tuesday in two consecutive tweets.

Congressional leaders announced Sunday that they'd reached a deal to avert a government shutdown until September. The deal did not include several Trump campaign promises -- including money for a border wall -- in part because GOP leaders needed Democratic votes to pass the deal in the Senate.