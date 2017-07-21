Donald Trump Jr., Paul Manafort discussing speaking with Senate committee

President Donald Trump's eldest son and his former campaign chairman are agreeing to discuss being privately interviewed by a Senate committee investigating Russia's meddling in the 2016 election.

Senate Judiciary committee chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, says Donald Trump Jr. and Paul Manafort are in talks about the interviews as well as the possibility of turning over documents. Grassley says he will not force the men to testify publicly next week.

Both men face questions about attending a Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer in June 2016. Trump Jr. was told the lawyer had damaging information that could be used against Democrat Hillary Clinton. The meeting was also described to Trump Jr. as part of a Russian government effort to help Trump's campaign.