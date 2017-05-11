DA: No charges to be filed against officer in police-involved shooting in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - District Attorney Glenn Funk announced no charges would be filed in the case of the fatal officer-involved shooting of Jocques Clemmons.

He and other officials made the announcement Thursday following the release of the Metro Nashville Police Department's finalized report.

The MNPD report found that the Metro Nashville Police officer who fatally shot a man earlier this year was justified. The recommendation is exoneration for Officer Josh Lippert.

Read the full report from the Metro Nashville Police Department by clicking here.

It was released this afternoon by Metro Police ahead of an expected announcement from the District Attorney. There is a separate report from a TBI investigation. It is unclear what that report recommends to the DA.

Timeline: Investigation Into Jocques Clemmons' Death

The announcement was made Thursday after a lengthy investigation. Jocques Clemmons was shot and killed back in February after a traffic stop.

Metro Police conducted its own investigation, similar to what they have done for years; but after outcry from the community, District Attorney General Glenn Funk asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to step in.

The TBI wrapped its investigation in April. Both the TBI and the DA’s office requested that the case file be released.

In DA Gwynn's press conference Thursday afternoon, Assistant District Attorney Amy Hunter released some concerns they had with the MNPD report/investigation.

1. Many of the offense description and wording of the MNPD reports project potential bias.

2. Some of the MNPD reports refer to the parties in the investigation in a way that projects potential bias.

3. When an investigative agency investigates itself, witnesses may be reluctant to come forward or disclose all facts.

4. MNPD Office of Professions Accountability recommended Officer Lippert be exonerated before the investigation was complete, and was also released ahead of the TBI report.

Funk stressed that the concerns were not a criticism of the people behind the investigation.

Officials with the Justice for Jocques Coalition have scheduled a press conference for 5:30 p.m. at the NAACP Nashville Branch Office and released the following statement: