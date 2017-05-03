Deaths reported as car crashes into crowded Massachusetts auto auction

Several people have been injured after a car slammed into a crowd at an auto auction in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Multiple outlets are reporting that bystanders have been killed in the accident.

The crash occurred just after 10 a.m. Witnesses told WFXT-TV that a man in a jeep crashed into the crowded auction. Helicopter footage shows a Jeep lodged into a building wall next to a garage door.

WBZ-TV reports that Massachusetts State Police are not investigating the incident as an act of terrorism.

"Preliminary investigation at the scene of the crash at Lynnway Auto Auctions in Billerica indicate that there are fatalities among the multiple victims. At this point, there is no evidence or information to suggest the incident was caused by an intentional or terrorist act. All evidence and information at this time suggests an accidental cause. The investigation by Billerica and State Police is ongoing. No further information is available at this time," state police said in a statement.

More on this as it develops.