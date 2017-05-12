DC Daily: President Trump talks media accuracy, warns Comey on Twitter

What's happening in the political world:

Trump goes on morning Twitter barrage
-- President Trump unleashed a series of tweets Friday morning regarding, most notably a tweet directed at now-former FBI Director James Comey.

Trump tweeted:

Trump's tweets come after a week of multiple contradictions by his top aides and advisers, including Vice President Mike Pence, who tried to explain the how and the why the president decided to sack Comey. Thursday night, Trump told NBC News he was going to fire Comey with or without Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein's memo criticizing the director.

Calif. congressman discusses Comey firing
-- Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA 49th District) visited 10News and shared his thoughts on the firing of FBI Director James Comey:

Colbert says he won insult war with Trump
-- In an interview with Time magazine, President Trump called CBS "The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert "a no-talent guy."

On his show Thursday night, Colbert said, "The president of the United States has personally come after me and my show, and there's only one thing to say ... yay!"

He added: "Mr. Trump, there's a lot you don't understand, but I never thought one of those things would be show business. Don't you know I've been trying for a year to get you to say my name? And you were very restrained -- admirably restrained -- but now you did it. I won."

