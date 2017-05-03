DC Daily: President Trump responds to Hillary Clinton comments on 2016 election loss

What's happening in the political world :



President responds to Clinton's election comments

-- Hillary Clinton said a letter sent to Congress by FBI Director James Comey and emails leaked by WikiLeaks led to her loss to Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.



Speaking at a charity event in New York on Tuesday, the 2016 Democratic nominee acknowledged her campaign was flawed but was still on track to win just before Election Day.



"But I was on the way to winning until a combination of Jim Comey's letter on October 28th and Russian WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me but got scared off. And the evidence for that intervening event is, I think, compelling, persuasive," Clinton said, according to a transcription from Politico.



Trump addressed his one-time opponent's comments on Twitter:

FBI Director Comey was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds! The phony... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2017

...Trump/Russia story was an excuse used by the Democrats as justification for losing the election. Perhaps Trump just ran a great campaign? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2017

Changes to overtime pay law coming soon?

-- A bill passed by the House would let employers give workers time off instead of time-and-a-half pay the next time they put in extra hours.



"I don't think there's anything more powerful than giving them more control over their time so that they can make the best decisions for themselves and their families," Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington said Tuesday morning in a press conference held by Republican leaders in the House.



The White House said in a news release that the president's advisers would recommend Trump sign the bill into law if it was presented to him in its current form.



Colbert under fire for Trump joke

-- CBS "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert is facing criticism over a joke he made about President Trump that many have considered homophobic.



During his monologue Tuesday night, Colbert said of Trump: "The only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin's c--- holster."







After the show aired, many people on Twitter started bashing Colbert, calling the joke "homophobic" and "disrespectful." The hashtag #FireColbert was trending on Twitter on Wednesday.



White House says spending bill includes border wall funding

-- The Trump administration will use some of the $1.5 billion earmarked for increased border security on the construction of the president's proposed border wall.



According to White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, several hundred million dollars set aside for the wall plan will be included as part of the soon-to-be-approved budget deal.



The Trump administration will only be able to use the additional border security funding secured in the budget deal for the 2017 fiscal year because of an existing border fencing law passed by Congress in 2006. Federal officials will only be able to fix or beef up fencing on the less than 700-mile portion of the nearly 2,000-mile long border where fencing has already been erected under that law.



CNN contributed to this report