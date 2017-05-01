DC Daily: President Trump promises latest GOP health care bill covers pre-existing conditions

What's happening in the political world :



Deal reached to fund federal government through September

-- Days after passing a temporary spending bill that would fund the government through May 5, a plan for a spending bill that would fund the government through September was agreed upon.



The House and Senate are expected to vote on the proposed bill, which would add billions for the Pentagon and border security but would not provide any money for President Donald Trump's promised border wall with Mexico, by the end of the week.



Read more

Trump touts latest iteration of health care bill

-- In an interview on CBS' "Face the Nation," President Trump said the latest version of the Republican plan to replace Obamacare will guarantee health coverage for Americans with pre-existing conditions.



"Pre-existing conditions are in the bill. And I mandate it. I said, 'Has to be,'" Trump told CBS's John Dickerson in an interview that aired Sunday.



On the subject, the president tweeted Sunday:

You can't compare anything to ObamaCare because ObamaCare is dead. Dems want billions to go to Insurance Companies to bail out donors....New — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2017

...healthcare plan is on its way. Will have much lower premiums & deductibles while at the same time taking care of pre-existing conditions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2017

Read more

Warren critical of Obama in interview

-- Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, seen by many as a potential candidate in the 2020 presidential race, told The Guardian that former President Barack Obama and other politicians are out of touch with "the lived experiences of most Americans."



"I think President Obama, like many others in both parties, talks about a set of big national statistics that look shiny and great but increasingly have giant blind spots. That GDP, unemployment, no longer reflect the lived experiences of most Americans. And the lived experiences of most Americans (are) that they are being left behind in this economy," Warren said. "Worse than being left behind, they're being kicked in the teeth."



Read more

CNN contributed to this report