DC Daily: President Trump believes US needs 'shutdown'

Trump: U.S. needs a good "shutdown"

-- President Trump tweeted Tuesday that the country needs a "good 'shutdown,'" as well advocated for changing Senate rules, in a pair of tweets where he complained about the congressional negotiating process.

The reason for the plan negotiated between the Republicans and Democrats is that we need 60 votes in the Senate which are not there! We.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2017

either elect more Republican Senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51%. Our country needs a good "shutdown" in September to fix mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2017

Late Sunday, congressional leaders agreed to a deal that would keep the federal government funded through September.



Trump set to speak to Putin

-- President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to speak by phone Tuesday, which would mark the first reported conversation the two world leaders have had since Russia came out against the U.S. airstrike in Syria in April.



According to a CNN report, Trump and Putin have spoken twice since Trump took office in January.



The White House did not provide specifics as to what the leaders will discuss.



Trump administration putting end to "Let Girls Learn" program

-- The Trump administration is discontinuing a signature girls education initiative championed by former first lady Michelle Obama, according to officials.



The "Let Girls Learn" program, which she and President Barack Obama started in 2015 to facilitate educational opportunities for adolescent girls in developing countries, will cease operation immediately, according to an internal document obtained by CNN.



While aspects of the initiative's programming will continue, employees have been told to stop using the "Let Girls Learn" name and were told that, as a program unto itself, "Let Girls Learn" was ending.



Lahren, Beck settle lawsuit

-- Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren and her now-former employers Glenn Beck and TheBlaze, have settled a lawsuit Lahren filed over her termination.



In the suit, Lahren claims she was wrongfully terminated after comments she made on abortion on ABC's "The View" in March.



With the settlement, Lahren is no longer a part of TheBlaze.



CNN contributed to this report