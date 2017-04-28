DC Daily: President Donald Trump closes in on 100 days in office

What's happening in the political world :



Trump's tweet(s):

We are making tremendous progress with the V. A. There has never been so much done so quickly, and we have just started. We love our VETS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2017

Trump says he thought being president "would be easier"

-- In an interview with Reuters, President Donald Trump took a look back on his first 100 days in office and acknowledged that he missed his pre-presidency life and thought being Commander-in-Chief "would be easier."



"I loved my previous life, I loved my previous life. I had so many things going," Trump said. "I actually, this is more work than my previous life. I thought it would be easier."



He later added, "I do miss my old life. This -- I like to work. But this is actually more work."



In the interview, Trump discussed the U.S.-China relationship, ISIS and NAFTA. But he had strong opinions on the tension mounting with North Korea.



"There is a chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea," Trump told Reuters, amid an ongoing standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs.



No guns allowed at Trump's NRA speech

-- Those looking to attend the president's appearance at the National Rifle Association's annual meetings in Atlanta won't be allowed to bring their firearms inside.



"The Secret Service works closely with our local law enforcement partners in each state to ensure a safe environment for our protectees and the public," the Secret Service said in a statement. "Individuals determined to be carrying firearms will not be allowed past a predetermined outer perimeter checkpoint, regardless of whether they possess a ticket to the event."



Federal law provides the Secret Service the authority to prevent guns from entering sites visited by protectees, even in states that allow open carry of firearms. Law enforcement officials are allowed to bring guns into the secure areas.



No vote on health care bill on eve of possible shutdown

-- The House of Representatives will not vote on health care this week, despite a White House attempt to revive a health care reform package ahead of President Donald Trump's 100th day in office.



"We are not voting on health care this week," House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters late Thursday.



Hours before a Friday deadline, Congress was working to pass a short-term spending bill to avoid a government shutdown while they worked on a broader deal to fund agencies through September. Republicans were readying to pass the week-long funding bill on their own after Democrats, who tend to back these short-term bills, threatened to oppose it if Republicans did in fact move a fresh Obamacare repeal bill.



Sanctions against North Korea coming next week?

-- House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said the House will vote on a bill that will authorize new sanctions against North Korea.



The bill from House Foreign Affairs Chairman Ed Royce targets North Korea's shipping and financial sectors with sanctions and attempts to crack down on the use of slave labor to fund Pyongyang.



The bill also calls for the Trump administration to determine within 90 days whether North Korea should be re-designated as a state sponsor of terrorism, something a White House official said Wednesday the Trump administration is now considering.



The planned vote comes amid escalating tensions between North Korea and the U.S.



Michelle Obama rules out run for political office

-- Former first lady Michelle Obama said she would never run for political office because she "wouldn't ask my children to do this again."



In her first speech since leaving the White House, she told an audience at the America Institute of Architecture convention in Orlando that being in the White House was tough on her family.



Obama told the audience she can help the country as a private citizen without being in the political spotlight, adding that the vitriol of politics meant that people "thought I was the devil." Obama said she will continue to work for young girls and women around the world who face challenges with education, medical care, economic inequality and violence.



Trump has power to unseal files on JFK assassination

-- The president faces many decisions that will impact the nation, but one in particular could reveal more about one of America's most tragic events.



President Trump can unseal and make public more than 3,000 files relating to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, according to a law that took effect in 1992.



Trump also has the power to keep the files away from the public's eyes, but it is unknown in what direction he is leaning.



