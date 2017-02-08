Data breach affects a dozen hotel restaurants, bars

A dozen hotel restaurants and bars in several cities have fallen victim to a data breach, including Michael Jordan’s Steak House in Chicago.

The breach affects people who used credit cards from August 2016 to December 2016 at 12 InterContinental Hotel Group properties. An investigation into the breach is ongoing.

Affected stores include properties in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Nashville and Washington, D.C. The company also has properties in Aruba and Puerto Rico.

The hotel chain launched an investigation after reports of unauthorized charges on cards used at the properties, WLS reports. It turns out that malware was installed on servers that processed payment cards used at restaurants and bars.

Compromised data includes cardholder names, card numbers, expiration dates, and internal verification codes.