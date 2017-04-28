Cummins' wife reveals details of jail conversation

COLUMBIA, Tenn. - In a new interview, Tad Cummins' wife, Jill, said he told her he slept with his 15-year-old alleged victim.

In an exclusive interview with Inside Edition, Jill Cummins said she's spoken with her husband by phone since he was arrested in California last week.

"He told me he was sorry. He told me he loved me and to please forgive him,” she said.

Jill Cummins has filed for divorce. She said he continues to call her from jail, but she will not pick up the phone.

This now is the first we've heard about Tad Cummins' mindset since his arrest.

The revelation could build the criminal case against him, and it may mean that a new statutory rape charge could be added to his accused offenses.

However, all prison phone calls are recorded so prosecutors will have any statement he made to his wife.