After a few months off the radar, “creepy clowns” are apparently back — and now, they’re armed with snakes.

Police in Fargo, North Dakota were called on Saturday after two men frightened a group of children. One man was wearing a clown mask, the other was holding a three to four foot long boa constrictor.

According to WDAZ-TV, one child to their parent that a man chased the child with a knife, and asked if the child wanted “to see any dead bodies.” KVLY-TV reports that one of the men also threatened to kill a child.

No charges have been filed, but if the men are found they could face charges of terrorizing — a Class C felony.

“Creepy clown” sightings were commonplace throughout the country last fall in September in October, with sightings confirmed in at least eight states. Clown sightings led to a school district near Cincinnati to close for a day, and one teenaged girl was arrested for asking a man wearing a clown mask to murder her teacher.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.