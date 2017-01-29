A federal court has temporarily halted Donald Trump's immigration ban from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union filed legal action on Saturday on behalf of two Iraqi nationals who attempted to enter the country at JFK International Airport in New York. Late on Saturday, a federal court in the Eastern District of New York granted a nationwide temporary stay against Trump's executive order.

Those who were detained cannot be sent to the country from which they were traveling. Whether they can be released immediately is yet to be seen.

Following the decision, lawyers for the ACLU shared the news with protestors outside of the Eastern District Court.

Trump signed an executive order late Friday banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the United States. The order was met by protests at airports around the country on Saturday, and more protests are scheduled for Sunday.