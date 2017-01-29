Federal court temporarily halts Donald Trump's immigration ban

Scripps National Desk
7:29 PM, Jan 28, 2017
6 mins ago

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial executive order that halted refugees and residents from predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Stephanie Keith
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A federal court has temporarily halted Donald Trump's immigration ban from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union filed legal action on Saturday on behalf of two Iraqi nationals who attempted to enter the country at JFK International Airport in New York. Late on Saturday, a federal court in the Eastern District of New York granted a nationwide temporary stay against Trump's executive order.

Those who were detained cannot be sent to the country from which they were traveling. Whether they can be released immediately is yet to be seen.

Following the decision, lawyers for the ACLU shared the news with protestors outside of the Eastern District Court.

Trump signed an executive order late Friday banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the United States. The order was met by protests at airports around the country on Saturday, and more protests are scheduled for Sunday.

 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top