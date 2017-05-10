Couple facing charges after being accused of having oral sex in McDonald's dining room

A couple is facing charges after being accused of having oral sex in the dining room of a McDonald's in Shewsbury, Pennsylvania.

Conrad Jablecki, 30, and an unidentified female are facing indecent exposure, open lewdness and disorderly conduct charges for their roles in the incident.

On March 3 at approximately 1:10 p.m., a McDonald's employee witnessed Jablecki and a female engaging in oral sex in the dining room of the restaurant.

The employee kicked the couple out of the restaurant and called police.

Jablecki was apprehended a short while later.

If anyone has information regarding the identity of the female involved in the incident, you can contact PA State Police at 717-428-1011.