After a fire destroyed the Victoria Islamic Center in Victoria Texas last Saturday, the community rallied together to raise more than $1 million for the mosque. Also, a local synagogue has opened its doors to the mosque during the rebuilding process.

According to NPR, the mosque only had a congregation of fewer than 150, and was not insured. But with $1 million in donations through Go Fund Me, the mosque will be able to rebuild.

"Our hearts are filled with gratitude for the tremendous support we've received," fundraiser organizer Omar Rachid wrote. "The outpouring of love, kind words, hugs, helping hands and the financial contributions are examples of the true American spirit."

The cause of the fire is unknown, but has been the target of vandals in the past.

“Everyone knows everybody, I know several members of the mosque, and we felt for them,” Robert Loeb, the president of Bnai Israel, told Forward. "This is sad for everyone in the community and as Jews we especially have to feel for the Muslim community. When a calamity like this happens, we have to stand together."