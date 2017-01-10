Clemson Wins National Championship

(CNN) -- In the end, the sequel arguably was as good as the original.

But this time, it was a happy ending for Clemson.

The Crimson Tide couldn't hold off two-time Heisman finalist Deshaun Watson, and the Tigers defeated No. 1 Alabama in a College Football Playoff title game rematch 35-31 early Tuesday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. It's Clemson's first national title since the 1981 season.

With one second remaining, Watson found sophomore wide receiver Hunter Renfrow for the game-winning touchdown pass.

In last year's title game, which Alabama won 45-40, Watson gave the Crimson Tide trouble, completing 30 of 47 passes for 405 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 73 yards.

On Monday night, the Clemson junior quarterback got off to a slow start but heated up as the game went along, finishing with 36-of-56 passing for 420 yards and three touchdowns and for 43 yards rushing with one score.

