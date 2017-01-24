Want some free food from Chipotle?

The company is giving away free orders of its most beloved side, chips and guacamole, to people who play a new game at the company's website.

"'Cado Crusher" tasks players with clicking the ingredients found in Chipotle's guacamole as they pop up, while avoiding non-ingredients. The game plays like the arcade classic "Whac-A-Mole," as the items pop up through holes in the ground.

CLICK HERE to play "'Cado Crusher."

The giveaway is active from Jan. 24 to Feb. 7. Players will win a free order of chips and guacamole, with the purchase of an entree. Any prizes earned expire on Feb. 28, according to a press release from Chipotle.

This offer is similar to a free game the company offered in 2016, giving away free burritos to players.

The recipe for Chipotle's guacamole can be found here.

Good luck, players.

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.