Osprey has recalled its popular Poco child-carrying backpacks after at least four reports of kids falling out of them, resulting in a broken skull for one.

All models of Osprey's Poco, Poco Plus and Poco Premium backpacks manufactured from January 2012 to December 2014 have been recalled. That affects more than 80,000 carriers that were sold in North America.

The recall was announced Thursday, indicating children seated in the carrier can slip through the leg holes and fall to the ground.

Osprey said it has received four reports of children falling out of the backpacks, resulting in various injuries including a skull fracture for one.

The company recommends owners stop using the backpacks immediately and contact the company to receive an improved seat pad that can apparently fix the issue.

Affected carriers have production date codes of:

S12SBPR1

S12SBPR1B

S12SBPR2

S12SBPR3

S12SBPR4

F12SBPR1

F12SBPR2

S13SB IPO

S13SBPR1

S13SBPR2

S13SBPR3

S13SBPR4

F13SBPR1

F13SBPR2

F13SBPR3

S14SBPR1

S14SBPR2

S14SBPR3

S14SBPR4

S14SBPR5

