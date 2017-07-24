Charlie Gard's parents withdraw legal bid to treat infant

Mostly Cloudy
The fate of Charlie Gard, a terminally ill infant, has come to the attention of two of the most powerful people on the planet: Pope Francis and US President Donald Trump.
The parents of the terminally ill British baby Charlie Gard have given up their legal fight over treatment for their son.
Their lawyer Grant Armstrong told the UK High Court Monday that experts have said that the "window of opportunity no longer exists."
"For Charlie, it is too late...treatment cannot offer a chance of success," he told the court.