CES 2017 photos: See the newest tech and gadgets

There have already been some surprising reveals, such as the Acer Predator 21 X — a powerful laptop built for gaming that costs $9,000. It's screen is 21 inches and curved, and the machine includes nine heat pipes to keep it cool.
The Acer Predator 21 X will be made available to consumers in February, according to CNET.
LG revealed a new television, and it's called the "W7" as the "W" stands for "wallpaper" because it has an appearance of wall art. There's even a photo in a CNET artlcle comparing the W7's thickness to that of a door key.