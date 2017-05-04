Woman tries crossing border with heroin strapped to buttocks, is arrested

NOGALES - U.S. Customs and Border Protection said a woman arrested at a U.S./Mexico border crossing in Arizona had a large amount of heroin strapped to her buttocks.

Three pounds of it, to be exact.

The photo shared by customs has gone viral on Facebook. The woman is 47-years old and is from Nogales, Arizona.

Here is a list of other Nogales border arrests made that day:

Officers arrested a 38-year-old Peoria, Ariz. woman after finding 22 pounds of meth hidden in the rear quarter panels of a Ford SUV.

Officers arrested a 40-year-old Mexican man from Nogales, Son. after finding 31 pounds of meth and 2.5 pounds of cocaine hidden inside his Nissan sedan.

Officers arrested a 26-year-old Rio Rico, Ariz. woman after finding 10 pounds of heroin hidden in her Honda sedan.

Officers arrested the suspects and seized the drugs and vehicles involved.