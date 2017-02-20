'Cash me ousside' girl gets in fight on airplane

Danielle Bregoli, known for an appearance on "Dr. Phil" in which she argued with the audience using the phrase "cash me ousside," was caught on video fighting with an airplane passenger.

Her mother, Barbara Ann Bregoli, was also part of the altercation, as seen on the video. The pair, along with the passenger, were removed from the flight. It is not clear whether there were any arrests or charges.

Danielle Bregoli is 13 years old and now has more than a million people following her on Facebook. She also has a website and has opened an online store with apparel featuring the "cash me ousside" phrase as well as another quote she made on the show: "How bow dah?"

She first appeared on "Dr. Phil" in September 2016. Her father recently spoke to the Palm Beach Post and said he is appalled at his daughter's fame from the show.

See Bregoli's appearance on "Dr. Phil" here.