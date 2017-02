Calphalon knives recalled for breaking, cutting people

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery knives after concerns that the knives can break and cut people.

About 2 million of the knives have sold in the United States along with 7,000 in Canada, according to the commission's website.

The commission has received 27 reports of finger or hand lacerations, including four injuries that needed stitches. There are also about 3,150 reports of broken knives.

The knives were sold from September 2008 to December 2016. For a full list of impacted products, clear here.

Those impacted can call Calphalon at 800-809-7269 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern on Monday through Friday or visit www.calphalon.com.