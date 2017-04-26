Caitlyn Jenner considers run for public office

Caitlyn Jenner told an audience Tuesday night that she would consider running for public office during an interview promoting her new book.

Jenner, a Republican who came out as transgender in 2015 and says she voted for Donald Trump, told a crowd at the 92nd Street Y community center in New York City that over the next year or two, she will look at where she thinks she could be more effective: On the inside of government or from the outside working with her foundation.

Either way, Jenner said she will not give Trump or the Republican Party a pass if they "screw up."

"My loyalties are not with Donald Trump. I will come after him and come after Republicans if they come after my community," said Jenner, who also is known for appearing on reality television shows like "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" before, during and after her transition. "I've got a voice and they better listen, OK? I will come after them."

Jenner, an Olympic gold medalist who previously was known as Bruce, says for years she was approached after speaking gigs by fans urging her to run for office.

She told the audience with a laugh, "I've got way too many skeletons in my closet," but now, she says she has no more secrets.

"Or would I be better working from the inside," she said. "If that is the case ... I would seriously look at a run. It just depends where I could be more effective."

Jenner was asked in an audience question if she would ever consider a job in the Trump administration. She said it was a legitimate question.

Jenner reaffirmed her Republican leanings, saying that she's always "believed in something called the Constitution and limited government," and that the GOP leans closer to limited government than the Democrats, in her opinion.

Jenny Boylan, author and LGBT advocate, interviewed the Olympian and reality television star on topics ranging from faith to politics, as well as her new book, "The Secrets of My Life."